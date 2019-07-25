UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Reschedule Debate On Syria Over Special Envoy's Inability To Attend - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The UN Security Council decided to reschedule the meeting on Syria because Special Envoy for the country Geir Pedersen will not be able to participate, UN spokesman Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

According to the monthly program of work of the Council, the regular meeting on the political situation in Syria was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"Geir Pedersen will be unable to travel for the meeting tomorrow," Haq said on Wednesday. "It will be rescheduled."

On Tuesday, Pedersen's office said that that the diplomat will have to limit his work and avoid traveling in the near future over an eye injury.

The settlement process for the Syrian conflict, which broke out in 2011, has been discussed on a number of international platforms, such as those in Geneva and the Kazakh capital, which convene regularly, as well as in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi.

