UNSC To Scale Down Number Of Diplomats Participating In Meetings - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The UN Security Council will scale down the number of diplomats participating in its meetings in New York due to concerns around the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations, who presides over the Security Council during the month of March, Zhang Jun, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have issued a working note, and it mainly focuses on scaling down of the meetings and the format of the meetings of the Security Council, making sure that we will be in a better position to protect ourselves," Zhang said.

Zhang explained that while the measure is not intended to cancel or postpone any meetings planned for this month, it will reduce the number of participants from each of the 15 delegations at the Security Council.

Additionally, the UN Security Council will consider moving its closed consultations from a small room to a bigger chamber to ensure that diplomats have more space.

"The Security Council will continue to work as hard as it [did]," Zhang said, adding that the new measures will be enforced immediately.

Zhang added that meanwhile in China, "enormous progress" had been achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19 and life there is going back to normal "on a gradual basis."

Earlier on Tuesday, the number of people who tested positive for the virus in New York City reached 48. Earlier, the United Nations headquarters decided to reduce the number of staff present in the building, close the entire complex to the general public and suspend all guided tours.

