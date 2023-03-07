UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast - Mission

The UN Security Council will vote this month on Russia's resolution requesting that a commission be set up to investigate the Nord Stream blasts, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday

"There have been 3 rounds of expert consultations on the draft, the vote will definitely take place by the end of March," Polyanskiy wrote on social media.

The recent New York Times report claiming that a pro-Ukraine sabotage group was behind the blasts proves that Russia is right to push for the probe, the diplomat added.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that the saboteurs were most likely Ukrainian or Russian nationals, the report also said, adding that no US or UK nationals were involved.