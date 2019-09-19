UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The UN Security Council on Thursday may vote on two dueling resolutions calling for a cessation of hostilities in Syria's northwest, including on a draft resolution submitted by Russia and China.

Earlier on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the so-called humanitarian troika - Germany, Belgium and Kuwait - would present a draft resolution at the UN Security Council urging a halt of hostilities in Syria's Idlib province.

The text of the first draft resolution, obtained by Sputnik, stipulates that "all parties shall immediately cease hostilities to avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Idlib Governorate, beginning at noon Damascus time on 21 September 2019."

The language of the second draft resolution co-sponsored by Russia and China, a copy of which was also obtained by Sputnik, stipulates the ceasefire regime should not apply to operations against terrorists from organizations designated by the UN Security Council.

The draft resolution "reaffirms that the cessation of hostilities shall not apply to military operations against individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council.

"

The source told Sputnik that Russia is opposed to the passing of the Troika's resolution.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the current ceasefire in the Syrian city of Idlib had been violated by Islamic extremists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in later remarks that Idlib is controlled by radical groups affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and Russia together with Iran and Turkey is determined to put an end to the tense situation.

Putin stressed that Russia is determined to support the Syrian army in conducting local operations with the aim of stemming the terrorist threat wherever it appears.

For a resolution to be passed by the Council, it requires nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent member states - Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom.