UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC To Vote Thursday On 2 Conflicting Resolutions On Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 03:10 AM

UNSC to Vote Thursday on 2 Conflicting Resolutions on Ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The UN Security Council on Thursday may vote on two dueling resolutions calling for a cessation of hostilities in Syria's northwest, including on a draft resolution submitted by Russia and China.

Earlier on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik that the so-called humanitarian troika - Germany, Belgium and Kuwait - would present a draft resolution at the UN Security Council urging a halt of hostilities in Syria's Idlib province.

The text of the first draft resolution, obtained by Sputnik, stipulates that "all parties shall immediately cease hostilities to avoid a further deterioration of the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Idlib Governorate, beginning at noon Damascus time on 21 September 2019."

The language of the second draft resolution co-sponsored by Russia and China, a copy of which was also obtained by Sputnik, stipulates the ceasefire regime should not apply to operations against terrorists from organizations designated by the UN Security Council.

The draft resolution "reaffirms that the cessation of hostilities shall not apply to military operations against individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council.

"

The source told Sputnik that Russia is opposed to the passing of the Troika's resolution.

On Monday, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said that the current ceasefire in the Syrian city of Idlib had been violated by Islamic extremists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in later remarks that Idlib is controlled by radical groups affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and Russia together with Iran and Turkey is determined to put an end to the tense situation.

Putin stressed that Russia is determined to support the Syrian army in conducting local operations with the aim of stemming the terrorist threat wherever it appears.

For a resolution to be passed by the Council, it requires nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the five permanent member states - Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution Army United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey China Vote France Damascus Kuwait Germany Vladimir Putin Idlib United Kingdom Belgium United States May September 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

3 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.