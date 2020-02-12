UrduPoint.com
UNSC To Vote Wednesday On Revised Resolution On Results Of Libya Summit - Source

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Revised Resolution on Results of Libya Summit - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The UN Security Council will on Wednesday vote on a revised draft resolution cementing the results of the Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last week, the Security Council was unable to agree on a draft resolution endorsing the results of the Libya summit after Russia had not agreed on mentioning mercenaries in the document.

"Yes, the vote will likely be held in the afternoon," the source said when asked whether the Security Council will decide on the fate of the new resolution on February 12.

According to the source, the resolution has undergone a number of revisions, including those concerning the role of the African Union and regional organizations. He added that the structure of the document had been preserved.

