UrduPoint.com

UNSC To Vote Wednesday On Russian Proposal To Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 04:00 AM

UNSC to Vote Wednesday on Russian Proposal to Probe Ukraine Bio Lab Activities - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The UN Security Council will vote on Wednesday on a proposal by Russia to launch an investigation into the activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"There is a vote on the Russian Federation's text on bioweapons," the source said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution calling for an inquiry commission on Wednesday afternoon, the source said.

Last week, Russia sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President for October, Michel Xavier Biang, requesting that a commission investigates compliance by the United States and Ukraine with their biological research obligations.

The commission would seek to clarify US biological research activities in Ukraine that Russia alleges may have been involved in potentially hazardous military research.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote United States May October

Recent Stories

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

4 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

4 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

4 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

4 hours ago
 US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Me ..

US Deploying Nuclear Bombers to Australia Sends Message to Indo-Pacifc Region - ..

4 hours ago
 Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russi ..

Germany Forcing Serbia to Choose Between EU, Russia - Reports

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.