UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humanitarian Aid Payments To Afghanistan
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:53 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite the current sanctions.
"The result of the following is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor, the draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2615 of 2021," the UNSC president said.