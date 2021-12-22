UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Allowing Humanitarian Aid Payments to Afghanistan

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite the current sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US resolution allowing humanitarian aid payments to Afghanistan despite the current sanctions.

"The result of the following is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor, the draft resolution has been adopted unanimously as resolution 2615 of 2021," the UNSC president said.