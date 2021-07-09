UrduPoint.com
UNSC Unanimously Adopts Resolution Extending Syria's Cross-Border - President

Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:22 PM

UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in northwest Syria for 12 months, Security Council President French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said following the vote

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in northwest Syria for 12 months, Security Council President French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said following the vote.

"The result of the vote is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution is unanimously adopted," de Riviere said.

The resolution, drafted by the United States, Russia, Norway and Ireland, envisages the extension of the cross-border mechanism for up to 12 months.

The resolution "Decides to extend the decisions in paragraphs 2 and 3 of Security Council resolution 2165 (2014), for a period of six months, that is, until 10 January 2022, only for the border crossing at Bab al-Hawa with an extension of an additional six months, that is, until 10 July 2022, subject to the issuance of the Secretary General's substantive report," the text of the document said.

