UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) UN Security Council on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism in northwest Syria for 12 months, Security Council President French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said following the vote.

"The result of the vote is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution is unanimously adopted," de Riviere said.

The resolution, drafted by the United States, Russia, Norway and Ireland, envisages the extension of the cross-border mechanism for up to 12 months.

The resolution "Decides to extend the decisions in paragraphs 2 and 3 of Security Council resolution 2165 (2014), for a period of six months, that is, until January 10 2022, only for the border crossing at Bab al-Hawa with an extension of an additional six months, that is, until July 10 2022, subject to the issuance of the Secretary General's substantive report," the text of the document said.

The resolution also calls on all member states to address the needs of the Syrian people in light of the "profound" impact of the COVID-19.

Initially, the UN Security Council had before it two competing resolutions - a draft by Norway and Ireland seeking a one-year extension through two crossings from Turkey and Iraq and a Russian-sponsored text aiming to extend aid deliveries for six months only from Turkey.

Moscow argued that cross-border aid deliveries into Syria have become outdated and are being abused by terrorist groups in the northwest. In addition, Russia has been seeking to expand cross-line aid deliveries from within the country that can be directly overseen by Damascus.

The new compromised draft, which had been on the table for 11 hours, is the first resolution on the matter co-authored by the US and Russia.

In particular, it "Requests the Secretary-General to brief the Council monthly and to provide a report on a regular basis, at least every 60 days, [and] to include in his reports overall trends in United Nations cross-line operations."

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Guterres welcomed the decision to extend the UN cross-border mechanism, adding that the world body continues to facilitate cross-line convoys, "critical" to respond to the needs of over 3.4 million people in northwestern Syria.

Authorized by the council in 2014, the cross-border mechanism initially allowed the United Nations and humanitarian partners to bring aid to Syria through four border crossings: two from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan.

Last July, the Security Council adopted another resolution that authorized aid deliveries using one crossing point - Bab Al-Hawa from Turkey for a year.