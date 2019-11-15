UNSC Unanimously Authorizes Extension Of Stabilization Mission In CAR For Another Year
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:08 PM
The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed to extend the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for one more year
According to the text of the draft document, the resolution "decides to extend the mandate of MINUSCA until 15 November 2020."
The strategic objective of the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) is to support the establishment of a political and security environment conducive to the reduction of the threat posed by armed groups, the text of the draft says.
It also outlines that the priority task for the MINUSCA is to protect civilians from physical violence.
The car government and 14 armed groups struck a peace accord on February 6 in the Sudanese city of Khartoum, followed by a deal on a new cabinet makeup published in March, which drew criticism over not being inclusive enough.
The CAR has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.