UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Unanimously Authorizes Extension Of Stabilization Mission In CAR For Another Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:08 PM

UNSC Unanimously Authorizes Extension of Stabilization Mission in CAR for Another Year

The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed to extend the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for one more year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The United Nations Security Council on Friday unanimously agreed to extend the mandate of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) for one more year.

According to the text of the draft document, the resolution "decides to extend the mandate of MINUSCA until 15 November 2020."

The strategic objective of the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) is to support the establishment of a political and security environment conducive to the reduction of the threat posed by armed groups, the text of the draft says.

It also outlines that the priority task for the MINUSCA is to protect civilians from physical violence.

The car government and 14 armed groups struck a peace accord on February 6 in the Sudanese city of Khartoum, followed by a deal on a new cabinet makeup published in March, which drew criticism over not being inclusive enough.

The CAR has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Car Khartoum Central African Republic February March November 2020 Christian From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

EU to Continue to Monitor Situation With Media Fre ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Adopts Resolution Renewing Partial Lifting of ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing firmly opposes Indian defence minister's v ..

2 minutes ago

Antimicrobial resistance discussed at Aga Khan Uni ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests three bike-lifte ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh High Court allows Sindh University to conduc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.