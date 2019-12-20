(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan Heights for six months.

The resolution said the UN Security Council expresses concern about the potential of a military escalation between Israel and Syria and renews UNDOF's mandate until June 30, 2020.

The document said the UN Security Council should convey to the Syrian armed opposition that it must end all activities that may endanger UNDOF peacekeepers and ensure their freedom of movement.

The UNDOF was established in 1974 to support the implementation of an immediate ceasefire between Syria and Israel.

Following the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel has occupied the western two-thirds of the Golan Heights and administered those territories since 1981.

In March, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential proclamation, recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the territories.