UNSC Unanimously Extends Mission To Support Hudaydah Agreement In Yemen For 6 Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously adopted a United Kingdom-prepared resolution to renew the mandate of the Mission in support of the Hudayadah Agreement (UNMHA) in Yemen for another six months.

"[The UN Security Council] decides to extend until 15 July 2020 the mandate of the United Nations Mission to support the Hudaydah Agreement, to support the implementation of the Agreement on the city of Hudaydah and ports of Hudaydah, Salif and Has Issa as set out in the Stockholm Agreement."

The resolution stipulates that the UN mission will lead and support the functioning of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, monitor the compliance of the parties with the ceasefire agreement and the redeployment of forces and facilitate UN assistance to fully implement the Hudaydah Agreement.

The resolution also requests UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit to the Security Council a review of UNMHA one month before the expiration of the mission's mandate.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government forces and Houthi rebels has been ongoing since 2015.

UNMHA was established by the UN Security Council in January 2019 for an initial period of six months, following the Stockholm Agreement under which the parties to the conflict agreed to a ceasefire in the port of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

