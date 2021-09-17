UrduPoint.com

UNSC Unanimously Renews Mandate Of Mission In Afghanistan For 6 Months - President

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The UN Security Council on Friday voted unanimously in favor of a draft resolution renewing the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the President of the Security Council, Irish Ambassador to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason, announced after the vote.

"The result of the voting is as follows: the draft resolution received 15 votes in favor. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," Byrne Nason said.

The document, drafted by Estonia and Norway, renews UNAMA's current mandate, which was set to expire on September 17, for six months.

