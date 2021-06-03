UNSC Unanimously Votes to Extend Vessels Inspection Off Libya By Another Year

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution giving authorization for another year to inspect vessels suspected of violating the arms embargo on Libya.

The adopted resolution "decides to extend the authorizations as out in resolution 2526 (2020) [ to inspect vessels on the high seas off the coast of Libya suspected of violating that country's arms embargo] for a further 12 months.

The document recalls the imposition of the UN arms embargo which banned Libya from exporting any arms materials and obliged UN member states to prevent the supply of all weaponry to the North African county.

The UN Security Council imposed the measure in 2011 against the use of mercenaries in a brutal civil war following the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.