UNSC Urges Countries To Ensure Accountability For Crimes Against Children In Conflict

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNSC Urges Countries to Ensure Accountability for Crimes Against Children in Conflict

All United Nations member states must ensure that those who commit crimes against children in conflict zones are held to account, the UN Security Council said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) All United Nations member states must ensure that those who commit crimes against children in conflict zones are held to account, the UN Security Council said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Security Council stresses the importance of accountability for all violations and abuses against children in armed conflict and calls on all states to continue to address impunity by efforts to strengthen national and international accountability mechanisms, including building investigative and prosecutorial capacities, ensuring that those responsible for violations and abuses against children are brought to justice and held accountable without undue delay, including through timely and systematic investigation and prosecution," the statement said.

The UN Security Council adopted the statement on the occasion of the International Day Against Child Soldiers.

The UN Security Council strongly condemned the recruitment and use of children by parties to an armed conflict, as well as other violations of international law committed in war zones against children.

States must ensure that all children victims have access to justice, the UN Security Council said in the statement.

The Security Council also stressed the importance of implementing a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of armed conflict to strengthen the protection of children.

