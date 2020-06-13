UrduPoint.com
UNSC Urges International Partners To Support Central African States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:50 AM

UNSC Urges International Partners to Support Central African States Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The UN Security Council is calling on its international partners to provide support to Central African countries amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said in a statement on Friday.

"Security Council members acknowledged the multiple socio-economic, humanitarian, political and environmental challenges the countries of Central Africa are facing," de Riviere, who presides with the Security Council in June, said. "In the face of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region, they called on international partners to provide support to help the countries of the region overcome its consequences."

The Security Council also expressed support for the calls made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the African Union for a global ceasefire and encouraged parties to the conflicts in the region to respond to the call positively.

Earlier on Friday, UN Special Representative for the Secretary-General for Central Africa Francois Lounceny Fall told the Security Council that the economic crisis in the region is a major consequence of the pandemic.

Fall said Central Africa is expected to face a 2.3 percent economic contraction, with the risk of social unrest and governments lacking resources needed for the smooth functioning of national institutions and financing of critical reforms.

As of June 11, the region has reported nearly 22,000 novel coronavirus cases and 462 deaths.

