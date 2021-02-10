UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Urges Libya's Interim Authorities To Swiftly Agree On Forming New Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

UNSC Urges Libya's Interim Authorities to Swiftly Agree on Forming New Government

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The UN Security Council adopted a presidential statement on Libya calling on the country's unified interim executive authority to swiftly agree on forming a new inclusive government, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said.

"The Security Council calls on the interim executive authority to agree swiftly on the formation of a new inclusive government as set out in the roadmap agreed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, and to make the necessary preparations ahead of national presidential and parliamentary elections planned for the 24th of December, 2021," Woodward, who presides with the Security Council in February, said on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected the country's new interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election is held on December 24.

Related Topics

United Nations Tunis Woodward United Kingdom Libya February December Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

33 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

2 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

2 hours ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

2 hours ago

Hope Probe an example of will of Emiratis, Arabs: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.