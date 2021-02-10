UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The UN Security Council adopted a presidential statement on Libya calling on the country's unified interim executive authority to swiftly agree on forming a new inclusive government, United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward said.

"The Security Council calls on the interim executive authority to agree swiftly on the formation of a new inclusive government as set out in the roadmap agreed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, and to make the necessary preparations ahead of national presidential and parliamentary elections planned for the 24th of December, 2021," Woodward, who presides with the Security Council in February, said on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum selected the country's new interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election is held on December 24.