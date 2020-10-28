UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The UN Security Council in a statement on Tuesday called on the Libyan parties to show determination in reaching a political solution through the UN-led Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

On Friday, Libya's rival parties - the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a permanent ceasefire agreement in Geneva, and on October 26 convened the first virtual meeting of the LPDF.

"The members of the Security Council welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission on October 23 in Geneva following talks facilitated by the United Nations," the statement said.

"The members of the Security Council called on the Libyan parties to show the same determination in reaching a political solution through the LPDF."

The Security Council members also called on the Libyan parties to implement the ceasefire in full and urged other countries to respect and support the truce.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the GNA headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by LNA's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.