UNSC Urges 'Maximum Restraint' in Syria as Turkey Launches Military Operation - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The United Nations Security Council urges all parties in Syria to exercise maximum restraint after the start of a Turkish military operation in the northern part of the country, the council's president South African Ambassador to the United Nations Jerry Matthews Matjila told reporters on Wednesday.

"We also heard what is happening, and the Council is monitoring the situation in northern Syria. At this stage, we call on all the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure the protection of civilians particularly," said Matjila, who is presiding over the Council for the month of October.