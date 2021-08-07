UrduPoint.com

UNSC Urges Members To Cooperate Actively With Pak, China To Bring Perpetrators Of July 14 Terror Attack To Justice

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) have urged the member states to "cooperate actively" with Pakistan and China in holding the perpetrators of the July 14 terrorist attack of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, that had killed nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," a press statement issued by the UNSC on Saturday said.

The UNSC condemned in strongest words the terrorist attack and called upon the member States to cooperate "in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions".

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the UN Charter and other obligations under international law of human rights, refugee law and the international humanitarian law, to counter the threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted "one of the most serious threats to international peace and security".

The UNSC members reiterated that "acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed".

