UNSC urges Rwanda to pullout troops from Congo; Pakistan pushes for peace talks

UITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The UN Security Council unanimously has adopted a resolution condemning Rwanda for backing a rebellion in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and ordering its troops to withdraw from the country, with Pakistan urging the parties to comply with the verdict to restore peace and stability there.

"All parties must prioritize dialogue and diplomacy and recommit to the peace and mediation processes in place, going forward," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, alternative permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member Council as the situation as the situation in DRC worsened.

The meeting took place as M23 rebels and Rwandan soldiers took over two main cities in Congo’s mineral-rich east over the last month and continued to expand their territory, displacing nearly a million people and bringing the central African Great Lakes region to the brink of war.

The resolution called on the Rwanda Defence Forces to stop supporting the armed group and immediately withdraw from Congolese territory “without preconditions.”

The Council reiterated its urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from East and Southern Africa.

They also strongly urged the DRC and Rwanda “to return without preconditions to diplomatic talks as a matter of urgency to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution of the protracted conflict in the region.”

The resolution was submitted by France whose Ambassador, Nicolas de Rivière, who thanked Council members for their commitment during negotiations over the past week.

“This delivers a clear message: there is no military solution to the conflict in the east of the DRC,” he said. “The offensive carried out by the M23 supported by Rwanda must be put to an end.”

The situation in the eastern DRC has deteriorated since January as M23 fighters advanced across North and South Kivu provinces, with the crisis spreading to Ituri.

They have captured the regional capital Goma and the second city, Bukavu. Thousands of people have been killed and even more displaced, including to neighbouring countries such as Burundi.

The resolution strongly condemned all attacks directed against civilians and infrastructure, including UN, humanitarian and medical personnel.

It also condemned summary executions and maiming, sexual and gender-based violence, human trafficking and the recruitment and use of children.

The Council demanded all parties to allow and facilitate safe, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need, as well as the restoration of basic services such as healthcare, water, electricity and communications.

The Council also reaffirmed full support to the UN mission in the DRC, MONUSCO, and stressed that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes.

In his explanation of vote, the Pakistan envoy said there was no military solution, only a peaceful settlement through dialogue.

"All parties must prioritize dialogue and diplomacy and recommit to the peace and mediation processes in place, going forward," Ambassador Asim Ahmad said.

" We cannot afford a failure," the Pakistani envoy said. "We must not let everything unravel before our eyes."

Pakistan, he said, believes that the resolution was an important and necessary step towards that objective.

Noting that the resolution reaffirms the Security Council’s strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC, he welcomed the regional efforts and processes, and high-level engagements led by the African Union and other sub-regional organizations to bring peace to the DRC.

"We expect and call on all parties to cooperate and fully comply with the provisions of this resolution and their respective obligations in a genuine and timely manner," Ambassador Asim Ahmad added.

APP/ift