UrduPoint.com

UNSC Urges Secretary-General To Promptly Appoint Special Envoy For Libya

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

UNSC Urges Secretary-General to Promptly Appoint Special Envoy for Libya

The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until July 31, 2022 and urged the secretary general to quickly appoint a special envoy for Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until July 31, 2022 and urged the secretary general to quickly appoint a special envoy for Libya.

The mandate of the mission was to expire on April 30. The resolution was passed unanimously.

"Takes note of the Independent Strategic Review of UNSMIL (S/2021/716), requests the Mission to implement its recommendations, decides that UNSMIL should be led by a Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), in Tripoli, supported by two Deputy Special Representatives of the Secretary-General, and calls upon the Secretary-General to appoint a SRSG promptly," the resolution said.

In December, UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed Stephanie Williams of the United States as his special adviser on Libya. It came after Special Envoy Jan Kubis of Slovakia resigned.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Tripoli United States Slovakia Libya April July December

Recent Stories

Biden, Mexican Counterpart to Discuss Illegal Immi ..

Biden, Mexican Counterpart to Discuss Illegal Immigration, Smuggling - Senior Of ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Border Agency Frontex Chief Resigns Following C ..

EU Border Agency Frontex Chief Resigns Following Criticism

4 minutes ago
 PPP announces province-wide protest against disres ..

PPP announces province-wide protest against disrespecting incident at Masjid-e-N ..

4 minutes ago
 JWG committed for early development of KCCDZ

JWG committed for early development of KCCDZ

4 minutes ago
 Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

8 minutes ago
 Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromis ..

Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromised: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashraf ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.