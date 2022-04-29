UNSC Urges Secretary-General to Promptly Appoint Special Envoy for Libya

The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until July 31, 2022 and urged the secretary general to quickly appoint a special envoy for Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The UN Security Council on Friday extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) until July 31, 2022 and urged the secretary general to quickly appoint a special envoy for Libya.

The mandate of the mission was to expire on April 30. The resolution was passed unanimously.

"Takes note of the Independent Strategic Review of UNSMIL (S/2021/716), requests the Mission to implement its recommendations, decides that UNSMIL should be led by a Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), in Tripoli, supported by two Deputy Special Representatives of the Secretary-General, and calls upon the Secretary-General to appoint a SRSG promptly," the resolution said.

In December, UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed Stephanie Williams of the United States as his special adviser on Libya. It came after Special Envoy Jan Kubis of Slovakia resigned.