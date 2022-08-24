UNSC Votes in Favor of Allowing Zelenskyy to Virtually Address Meeting, Russia Against

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United Nations voted to allow Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, with Russia voting against and China abstaining.

"The result of the voting is as follows: 13 votes in favor, one vote against, one abstention.

The proposal to invite His Excellency Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine to participate in today's meeting via VTC, has been adopted," Chinese Ambassador the UN and UNSC President Zhang Jun said.

Russia objected to Zelenskyy's virtual participation, noting it does not oppose him addressing a UNSC meeting in person.