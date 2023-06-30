Open Menu

UNSC Votes To End Peacekeeping Mission In Mali By Year-End

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 08:20 PM

UNSC Votes to End Peacekeeping Mission in Mali by Year-End

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The UN Security Council unanimously voted on Friday to end the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali by the end of the year.

"Decides to terminate MINUSMA's mandate under resolution 2640 (2022) as of June 30 2023," the resolution said.

MINUSMA is required to immediately start cessation of its operations, transfer of its tasks, as well as the orderly and safe drawdown withdrawal of its personnel, with the objective of completing the process by December 31 2023, in close consultation with the transition government of Mali, according to the resolution.

