UNSC Votes To Proceed With Public Meeting On Ukraine, While Russia, China Oppose

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 08:46 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The UN Security Council voted on Monday to proceed with a public meeting on Ukraine, with Russia and China opposing the move.

Ten members of the council voted in favor of the meeting, two against, and three abstained.

The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed the US-proposed meeting as a "classic example of megaphone diplomacy."

China's Permanent Representative Zhang Jun, who voted against as well, explained that this is "the right time calling for quiet diplomacy with more diplomatic efforts instead of microphone diplomacy or public confrontation."

