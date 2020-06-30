UrduPoint.com
UNSC Warns Of Environmental Catastrophe If Deserted Tanker Collapses In Yemen - Statement

Tue 30th June 2020

UNSC Warns of Environmental Catastrophe if Deserted Tanker Collapses in Yemen - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The UN Security Council members said they were alarmed at the impending explosion of the Safer oil supertanker moored in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen that could cause an environmental catastrophe in the region.

"The members of the Security Council expressed deep alarm at the growing risk that the Safer oil tanker could rupture or explode, causing an environmental, economic, and humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and its neighbors," the council members said in a statement on Monday.

The Security Council called on the rebel Houthi movement to grant unconditional access for United Nations technicians to assess the 45-year-old tanker, make urgent repairs and recommend how oil can be safely extracted from the vessel, the statement said.

In late May, Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani warned about the "largest environmental catastrophe in world history" if oil spills from the tanker.

The tanker, which is feared to explode at any time due to significant structural deterioration, fell into the hands of the Houthis when they took control of the area in which the vessel was docked five years ago. There are over one million barrels of oil inside, and the entire cargo is worth nearly $77 million.

