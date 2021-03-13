UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSC Welcomes Forming Of New National Unity Government In Libya - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 05:10 AM

UNSC Welcomes Forming of New National Unity Government in Libya - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The UN Security Council adopted a statement welcoming the forming of a new national unity government in Libya headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

On Wednesday, Libya's parliament voted in favor of Dbeibah's government, which will replace two rival administrations - one in the East of the country and another in the West - that have been in power since 2014.

"The Security Council welcomes the vote of confidence by the House of Representatives to endorse the cabinet of a new unified interim Libyan government charged with leading the country up to elections and stresses the importance of this step in the Libyan political process," the statement adopted on Friday said.

The new government will consist of 26 ministers, two deputy prime ministers and five state ministers who have never occupied posts in Libya's previous governments and will lead the country toward holding national elections on December 24.

In the statement, the Security Council also stressed the importance of the unification of Libya's institutions and called on the Libyans to ensure a smooth handover of all competencies and duties to the new interim government.

The Security Council called on the new cabinet to improve the delivery of services to the Libyan people and prioritize the implementation of the October 23 ceasefire agreement.

It further stressed the importance of the UN-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism and welcomed the deployment of the advance team to Libya earlier this month.

By adopting the statement, the Security Council also reiterated its call for full compliance with the United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Parliament Vote Lead Libya October December All Government Cabinet Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt, KE join hands for Quicker Electricity ..

6 hours ago

KMC, Sindh Police ink MoU to uplift KMC's Emergenc ..

6 hours ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Satur ..

4 hours ago

Van der Poel takes revenge with Tirreno-Adriatico ..

4 hours ago

Gunathilaka hits 96 as Sri Lanka make 273-8 in sec ..

4 hours ago

WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation in Scaling ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.