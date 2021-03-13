UNSC Welcomes Forming of New National Unity Government in Libya - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The UN Security Council adopted a statement welcoming the forming of a new national unity government in Libya headed by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

On Wednesday, Libya's parliament voted in favor of Dbeibah's government, which will replace two rival administrations - one in the East of the country and another in the West - that have been in power since 2014.

"The Security Council welcomes the vote of confidence by the House of Representatives to endorse the cabinet of a new unified interim Libyan government charged with leading the country up to elections and stresses the importance of this step in the Libyan political process," the statement adopted on Friday said.

The new government will consist of 26 ministers, two deputy prime ministers and five state ministers who have never occupied posts in Libya's previous governments and will lead the country toward holding national elections on December 24.

In the statement, the Security Council also stressed the importance of the unification of Libya's institutions and called on the Libyans to ensure a smooth handover of all competencies and duties to the new interim government.

The Security Council called on the new cabinet to improve the delivery of services to the Libyan people and prioritize the implementation of the October 23 ceasefire agreement.

It further stressed the importance of the UN-led ceasefire monitoring mechanism and welcomed the deployment of the advance team to Libya earlier this month.

By adopting the statement, the Security Council also reiterated its call for full compliance with the United Nations arms embargo on Libya.