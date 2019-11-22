UNSC Welcomes Guterres' Efforts to Convene Talks Between Cypriot Leaders - UK Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The UN Security Council welcomes the ongoing efforts by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene talks on the reunification of Cyprus between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jonathan Allen said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council express full support for the ongoing efforts of the Secretary-General and welcomed his initiative to convene the informal trilateral meeting with the leaders of the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriot communities Mr. Nicos Anastasiades and Mr. Mustafa Akinci," Allen said on behalf of the UN Security Council on Thursday.

Guterres invited Anastasiades and Akinci to an informal meeting in Berlin on November 25.

Allen said UN Security Council embers encouraged both leaders to renew their political will toward a comprehensive solution based on the bi-communal, bi-zonal federation with political equality.

UN peacekeeping forces continue to patrol a buffer zone of barbed wire, sandbags and guard posts nearly a half century after the island's division between an internationally recognized Greek-controlled south and a self-declared Turkish state in the north of Cyprus.