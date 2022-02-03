(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The UN Security Council will in close consultations on Friday afternoon discuss the latest ballistic missile launch by North Korea, a diplomatic source at the United Nations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Security Council will discuss North Korea's launch in closed consultations on Friday (at) 3:00 p.m. (EST)," the source said.