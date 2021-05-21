UrduPoint.com
UNSC Yet To Live Up To Responsibility Of Achieving Peace In Mideast - Ireland Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The UN Security Council (UNSC) has is yet to do its part to help broker peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason told the General Assembly on Thursday.

"As an elected member, we sit at the Security Council as a representative of the General Assembly," Nason said. "We deeply regret that despite four discussions at the Security Council, there has been no pronouncement. The council has not yet lived up to our responsibilities on this grave situation.

"

At present, Ireland represents the Western European and Other States region as an elected member of the UN Security Council.

Nason said the United Nations and the international community need to look afresh at how they can achieve a ceasefire and help resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through political engagement.

Earlier on Thursday, the Venezuelan representative to the United Nations accused the United States of paralyzing the UN Security Council by preventing valuable resolutions on the issue from being adopted.

