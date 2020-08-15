(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The almost unanimous refusal of the UN Security Council members to support the US-sponsored draft resolution on extending the arms embargo against Tehran is evidence that international law exists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Security Council president for the month of July, Dian Triansyah Djani, said that the draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal ahead of its expiration in October did not obtain the needed support to become adopted. The draft resolution was supported only by two members, the United States and the Dominican Republican, while China and Russia voted against and 11 others abstained.

"The draft [resolution] was categorically rejected by the Security Council. The results of the vote became a reminder for the US colleagues that international law exists, and that the Security Council resolutions, including the one that approved the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], must be observed by everyone, including Washington, and in their entirety, and not only in the part that suits [the US]," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the US knew in advance that its idea would not be supported.

The ministry added that for Russia, interaction within the Security Council did not mean a clash of ambitions but a responsible joint work for the sake of maintaining and strengthening international peace and security, while Washington's desire to push for the anti-Iranian embargo has nothing to do with this goal.

"The failure of the draft resolution is a clear confirmation that the way to resolve the contradictions and mutual claims accumulated in the Persian Gulf is not the use of pressure and brute force, not the 'demonization' of Iran. The proposal put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 14 to convene a meeting of the heads of state ” permanent members of the UN Security Council ” with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran is an invitation to start a meaningful conversation and constructive cooperation in the necessary direction. We hope that this proposal will receive broad support and will be implemented," the ministry added.

Washington first announced its plans to seek an extension to the UN arms embargo ” which expires on October 18 this coming fall ” in May. In June, the US lodged the initial draft resolution, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran, as well as in no way facilitate the use or sale of arms by Iran. Earlier this week, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that Washington had lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council to request an indefinite extension of the embargo.