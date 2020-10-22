UNSMIL Calls for Release of Media Executive Detained by GNA-Backed Militia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday denounced the detention of prominent media figure Mohammad Baaio in Tripoli and called for his unconditional release.

Baaio, the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Media Corporation, was taken in his home on October 20 by the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade armed militia. Baaio had earlier published a threatening voice message from the armed group's leader on his social media network, according to Libyan news site Al-Wasat.

"UNSMIL deplores the recent unlawful arrest of the Head of the Libyan Media Corporation, Mr Mohamed Omar Baaio. The Mission calls for his immediate and unconditional release," a statement from the UNSMIL read.

The mission added that this was the latest round of arbitrary arrests highlighting the risk journalists take to promote the freedom of expression in Libya, which is critical for a democratic transition.

Baaio is believed to have been arrested along with his two sons and an executive at the national broadcaster Al-Wataniya. The Tripoli Revolutionaries Guard, one of the most feared Islamist militia affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, posted a photograph of Baaio in their office on their Facebook page, according to the al-Wasat. The photograph has since been deleted.

Baaio's last post on his Facebook page read "the criminals are attacking my house in Tripoli now."