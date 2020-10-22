UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNSMIL Calls For Release Of Media Executive Detained By GNA-Backed Militia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:12 PM

UNSMIL Calls for Release of Media Executive Detained by GNA-Backed Militia

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday denounced the detention of prominent media figure Mohammad Baaio in Tripoli and called for his unconditional release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday denounced the detention of prominent media figure Mohammad Baaio in Tripoli and called for his unconditional release.

Baaio, the newly-appointed head of the Libyan Media Corporation, was taken in his home on October 20 by the Tripoli Revolutionaries Brigade armed militia. Baaio had earlier published a threatening voice message from the armed group's leader on his social media network, according to Libyan news site Al-Wasat.

"UNSMIL deplores the recent unlawful arrest of the Head of the Libyan Media Corporation, Mr Mohamed Omar Baaio. The Mission calls for his immediate and unconditional release," a statement from the UNSMIL read.

The mission added that this was the latest round of arbitrary arrests highlighting the risk journalists take to promote the freedom of expression in Libya, which is critical for a democratic transition.

Baaio is believed to have been arrested along with his two sons and an executive at the national broadcaster Al-Wataniya. The Tripoli Revolutionaries Guard, one of the most feared Islamist militia affiliated with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, posted a photograph of Baaio in their office on their Facebook page, according to the al-Wasat. The photograph has since been deleted.

Baaio's last post on his Facebook page read "the criminals are attacking my house in Tripoli now."

Related Topics

United Nations Social Media Facebook Tripoli Libya SITE October Criminals Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Indonesian National Nuclear ..

28 minutes ago

FANR awarded 6 ISO Certifications for robust regul ..

43 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises 1st Virtual Conferenc ..

58 minutes ago

641 VIPs fined during ongoing year

35 seconds ago

Russia's Federal Security Service Prevented Terror ..

36 seconds ago

US Announces New Assistance of $200Mln to Support ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.