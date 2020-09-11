UrduPoint.com
UNSMIL To Resume Political Talks In Libya - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:06 AM

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is expected to make an announcement on the resumption of Libyan political dialogue, following a round of consultations among the key stakeholders in Switzerland earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

"The Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya, Stephanie Williams, warmly welcomed the outcomes of the consultations among key Libyan stakeholders that took place in Montreux... between the 7th and 9th of September," Dujarric said. "Building on these and other consultations... the mission will now launch the arrangements needed to resume fully inclusive Libyan political dialogue forum, with an announcement to be made forthcoming.

Dujarric also said that during the most recent round of talks, the participants in Montreux shared the view that presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya must be held at the end of the 18-month period.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya was engulfed in a brutal conflict and is divided between two centers of power - an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west.

The LNA is supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

