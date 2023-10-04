'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti mission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kenya says it is ready to lead a UN-backed mission to Haiti, but at home faces growing pressure to justify the risky intervention and the wisdom of sending its police to the violence-ravaged nation

The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved a Kenyan-led security operation to the Caribbean nation, where the economy has collapsed and violent gangs control territory seized from a weak government.

The country's beleaguered leaders appealed for a year for international help to restore order, but the memory of other failed interventions in Haiti kept volunteers at bay.

Then in July, a lifeline: Kenya said 1,000 of its police could take the lead, an offer welcomed by the United States and others that had ruled out putting their own boots on the ground.

With the UN's greenlight, Kenyans awoke to the reality that their police could soon be fighting heavily-armed gangsters in a strange and distant nation, and started asking questions.

"What is their mission in Haiti?" asked Emiliano Kipkorir Tonui, a veteran peacekeeper who oversaw Kenyan deployments to Liberia, East Timor and the former Yugoslavia, among others.

"Kenyans must be informed. The leadership is answerable to the people," the retired brigadier general told AFP.