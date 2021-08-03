UrduPoint.com

Unvaccinated Employees May Be Suspended From Work In Uzbekistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Unvaccinated Employees May Be Suspended From Work in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved on Tuesday legislative amendments allowing employers to suspend workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A bill on the amendments was passed by the parliament last week and entered into force after it was signed by the president and published.

"In case an employee refuses to undergo a prophylactic vaccination, carried out as provided by law (given there are no health contraindications), an employer has the right to suspend them from work," the legislation said.

The amendment, introduced into article Suspension From Work of the Uzbek Labor Code, also provides for conducting prophylactic vaccination without citizens' consent in case there is a threat of the spread of infectious diseases, requiring lockdown measures, based on the decision of the chief medical officer.

"In accordance with the new amendments, employers can now suspend an employee from work until they get vaccinated, with no salary paid during the suspension period. Still dismissal shall not be applied - it is regulated by other legal norms," the justice ministry clarified to Sputnik.

Uzbekistan launched its vaccination drive on April 1, with Chinese Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical, Russian Sputnik V, Sweden-British AstraZeneca and US Moderna vaccines used in the country. Over 1.2 million people got fully vaccinated since April 1, which makes up only 3% of the population. Since July 19, immunization is mandatory for people over 18, working in retail, food service, education and security services.

