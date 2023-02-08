UrduPoint.com

Unverified Account Of Renowned Journalist Says US-Planted Explosives Destroyed Nord Stream

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 06:42 PM

An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) An unverified account of investigate journalist Seymour Hersh alleged on Wednesday that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.

Sputnik was not immediately able to verify whether the Substack account, which was created only several hours ago, belongs to Hersh.

"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," Hersh wrote in his Sustack newsletter.

The White House� dismissed the claims as "false and complete fiction."

