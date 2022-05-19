UrduPoint.com

UNWFP Calls For Establishment Of Resilient Food Systems Amid Ukrainian, Global Crises

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 07:51 PM

UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Systems Amid Ukrainian, Global Crises

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for expansion of solutions to tackle food crisis, including the countries affected by land degradation, which is aggravating global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic crises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for expansion of solutions to tackle food crisis, including the countries affected by land degradation, which is aggravating global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic crises.

"The steeply rising food, fuel and fertilizer costs linked the crisis in Ukraine further compound already fragile situations across the world," WFP's Director of Resilience and Food Systems Volli Carucci said. "That is why it is more urgent than ever to tackle the root causes of food crises alongside responding to immediate needs. We must help create more resilient food systems and build the resilience of communities affected by land degradation."

The WFP also said that the Ukrainian crisis may cause an increase in the number of food insecure people, forcing about 46 million individuals to current 276 million food insecure people as many of them inhabit degraded areas, prompting tensions over limited resources.

"Changing food systems starts with land and how we use it. Healthy soils are a key part of the foundations to build and sustain our food security and resilience. Now is the time to multiply our efforts," Carucci added.

The WFP's proposed scheme to support the food systems includes rehabilitation of degraded lands, establishment of local production and job opportunities, as well as manufacturing of organic fertilizers, crop losses reduction, and introducing drought-resistant crops.

In the course of the last three years, the WFP rehabilitated about 272,000 acres of barren land in the Sahel region, providing over 2.5 million people with food.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Job May Million

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizen ..

EU Parliament Adopts Resolution Against EU Citizens in Leading Positions in Russ ..

38 seconds ago
 Italy to Send Extra 1,000 Troops to NATO's Eastern ..

Italy to Send Extra 1,000 Troops to NATO's Eastern Flank

41 seconds ago
 Five-day Anti polio campaign starts in Khanewal fr ..

Five-day Anti polio campaign starts in Khanewal from May 23

43 seconds ago
 Protest rallies held against Yasin Malik's indictm ..

Protest rallies held against Yasin Malik's indictment in India

44 seconds ago
 Rs.11 million taxes collected from defaulting vehi ..

Rs.11 million taxes collected from defaulting vehicle owners, says provincial mi ..

14 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' W ..

Erdogan Says Will Continue 'Telephone Diplomacy' With Putin, Zelenskyy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.