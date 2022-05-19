UNWFP Calls for Establishment of Resilient Food Systems Amid Ukrainian, Global Crises

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for expansion of solutions to tackle food crisis, including the countries affected by land degradation, which is aggravating global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic crises

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Thursday called for expansion of solutions to tackle food crisis, including the countries affected by land degradation, which is aggravating global food insecurity amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and economic crises.

"The steeply rising food, fuel and fertilizer costs linked the crisis in Ukraine further compound already fragile situations across the world," WFP's Director of Resilience and Food Systems Volli Carucci said. "That is why it is more urgent than ever to tackle the root causes of food crises alongside responding to immediate needs. We must help create more resilient food systems and build the resilience of communities affected by land degradation."

The WFP also said that the Ukrainian crisis may cause an increase in the number of food insecure people, forcing about 46 million individuals to current 276 million food insecure people as many of them inhabit degraded areas, prompting tensions over limited resources.

"Changing food systems starts with land and how we use it. Healthy soils are a key part of the foundations to build and sustain our food security and resilience. Now is the time to multiply our efforts," Carucci added.

The WFP's proposed scheme to support the food systems includes rehabilitation of degraded lands, establishment of local production and job opportunities, as well as manufacturing of organic fertilizers, crop losses reduction, and introducing drought-resistant crops.

In the course of the last three years, the WFP rehabilitated about 272,000 acres of barren land in the Sahel region, providing over 2.5 million people with food.