UNWTO Confirms Russia Announced Intention to Withdraw From Organization

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Wednesday confirmed that Russia has decided to withdraw from the UN agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) on Wednesday confirmed that Russia has decided to withdraw from the UN agency.

"Russia has announced its intention to withdraw from UNWTO.

It must follow due process - and this will take a year to complete. But suspension is effective immediately! The UNWTO Extraordinary General Assembly will continue. Members will have their say through a democratic vote," the UNWTO tweeted.