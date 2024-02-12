Open Menu

'Up In The Air': Red Sea Crisis Puts Yemen Peace Process On Hold

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) As Huthi attacks roil the Red Sea and Western air raids target the rebels, moves to end Yemen's long-running war are at a standstill, threatening further woe for a country on its knees.

As recently as December, painstaking negotiations were gaining ground and the United Nations said the warring parties had agreed to work towards "the resumption of an inclusive political process".

The Huthis have been fighting the coalition since March 2015, months after they seized the capital Sanaa and most of Yemen's population centres, forcing the internationally recognised government south to Aden.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the fighting and from indirect causes such as disease and malnutrition. More than 18 million Yemenis need "urgent support", according to the UN's humanitarian agency OCHA.

Hostilities slowed considerably in April 2022, when a six-month, UN-brokered ceasefire came into effect, and they have remained at a low level since.

