Lukolela, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The flat-bottomed boat "Miracle de Dieu" (God's Miracle) has left Kinshasa on its long, unpredictable journey up the mighty Congo River.

On board passengers jostle for space in between the masses of goods and merchandise, playing chequers to pass the time.

They hope the trip won't encounter any disasters -- something all too common on the waterways of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The vessel is a metal "whaler", not as fast but reputed to be sturdier than wooden boats.

The long wooden barges are usually overloaded, dilapidated and sink all too often, leaving undetermined numbers of people dead. It is never known exactly how many are on board.

Between late March and early April, an AFP photographer spent a week on God's Miracle as it made its 520-kilometre (320-mile) journey from the capital Kinshasa to Lukolela, a fishing village in northwestern Equateur province.

One of the boat's engines broke down and a number of tropical storms broke out.

On a previous trip, two people died in an accident when one of the mooring ropes came loose and violently struck some passengers.

In DRC, a vast country in central Africa that covers 2.3 million square kilometres (almost 900,000 square miles), reliable transport routes are rare and planes serve only a limited number of towns.

Many merchants have no choice but to use the river to transport their goods.

Trader Eric Ndungu, a 41-year-old married father of five, said he almost lost his life in November when the wooden boat he was travelling on collided with another vessel coming from Congo-Brazzaville, killing at least 48 people.

Every year Ndungu makes three round trips between Kinshasa and Mongala province, which lies upstream from Equateur.

This time, for his own safety, he has decided to take one of the metal boats, even if it is a bit pricier.

They're seen as the luxury mode of river transport -- although that just means having a bit of allocated space.