Up To 10% Of New Coronavirus Cases In France Linked To Delta Strain - Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Up to 10% of New Coronavirus Cases in France Linked to Delta Strain - Gov't

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Up to 10% of France's newly-registered coronavirus cases are the Delta variant, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

The Delta strain of the coronavirus was first identified in India in December 2020.

"There are concerns about the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus strain Delta found in India, which is considered to be more contagious...

In France, the percentage of infection with this variant is 9-10%, " Attal said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in June, the World Health Organization included the Delta variant in its list of the so-called variants of concern as it became prevalent and caused a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries. India has also recorded 22 cases of the novel Delta Plus strain, which was first discovered in March.

