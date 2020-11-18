UrduPoint.com
Up to 10 OneWeb Satellite Launches Scheduled for 2021 - Russia's Glavkosmos Space Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) UK communications company OneWeb is planning to have eight to ten satellite launches in 2021 from the Guiana Space Center and the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports, a spokesperson for Glavkosmos, a daughter company of the Russian Roscosmos state space corporation, has told Sputnik.

"Glavkosmos' partners from French [space transportation company] Arianespace have informed us that company OneWeb plans [to conduct] eight to ten launches using three spaceports next year," the spokesperson said.

The launches from Vostochny are scheduled for the first half of 2021, while those from the Guiana Space Center and Baikonur are to take place in the year's second half.

In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with In June 2015, Roscosmos signed contracts with OneWeb and the French Arianespace company for 21 commercial launches from Baikonur, the Guiana Space Centre, and Vostochny spaceports. The first launch took place in Guiana, where six satellites were launched.

The company plans to have 672 satellites orbiting Earth, providing broadband access to the internet to everyone across the globe.

In March 2020, after having launched 74 satellites, OneWeb filed for bankruptcy in the US state of New York. Later, the UK government and communication holding company Bharti Global Limited announced investing over $1 billion to save OneWeb from going bankrupt.

