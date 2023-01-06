UrduPoint.com

Up To 10 People Injured In Shooting In US State Of Florida - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Up to 10 People Injured in Shooting in US State of Florida - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) As many as 10 people have been injured in a shooting in a restaurant in the US state of Florida, local media reported on Friday, citing the police.

The police have not yet established the exact number of those wounded and the reasons that caused the incident, which took place at 8:00 p.

m. on Thursday (01:00 GMT Friday) in Miami Gardens, the Miami Herald newspaper reported.

The chief of the city police, Delma Noel-Pratt, said that it might be a single incident, which presumably occurred while filming a music video outside the restaurant, according to the report.

