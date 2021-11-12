Up to 100 Migrants Moving Along Belarusian-Polish Border Towards Camp - Minsk

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Up to 100 migrants are moving along the Belarusian-Polish border towards the major camp on Friday, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman for the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik.

"At about 11:00 (08:00 GMT) on November 12, a large group of refugees was seen moving along the state border to a spontaneous camp at the border," Bychkovsky said.