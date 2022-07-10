UrduPoint.com

Up To 100 Ukrainian Soldiers, NATO Arms Depot Destroyed In Slavyansk - Russian Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Up to 100 Ukrainian Soldiers, NATO Arms Depot Destroyed in Slavyansk - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The Russian military hit a Ukrainian artillery unit and destroyed a NATO ammunition depot in the city of Slavyansk in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) controlled by Kiev with precision strikes using ground-based weapons, Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"High-precision ground-based weapons struck a temporary deployment point of a Ukrainian artillery unit and an ammunition depot on the territory of the ceramic plant in the city of Slavyansk. Up to 100 military personnel, more than 1,000 artillery rounds for US-made M777 howitzers and about 700 rockets for 'Grad' MLRS were destroyed," the ministry said.

As of Sunday, the Russian forces have destroyed over 1,500 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, nearly 4,000 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 3,127 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 4,128 special military vehicles.

