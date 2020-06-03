Up to 10,000 People Protesting Racism, Police Brutality in US City of Portland - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) From 7,000 to 10,000 people took to the streets of the US city of Portland, Oregon, to protest racism and police brutality in light of George Floyd's death, media reported on Wednesday, citing Portland police spokesperson Michael Roberts.

According to Roberts, protesters divided into two groups with the first started near Revolutionary Hall and marched across the Burnside bridge and the second started at Pioneer Courthouse Square, CNN reported. While passing through the bridge, protesters of the first group laid down on the ground and put their hands behind backs in solidarity with Floyd.

According to the police spokesperson, the demonstration is held in a peaceful manner and no arrests has been made so far.

Mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism erupted across the United States on May 25, after Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Some protests have turned into violent riots that include arson and widespread looting. The protests broke out after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.