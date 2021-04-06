UrduPoint.com
Up To 10,000 People To Be Vaccinated Weekly At Stade De France In Paris - Minister

Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Up to 10,000 People to Be Vaccinated Weekly at Stade de France in Paris - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The vaccination center which opened at a national stadium in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis in the French capital on Tuesday can administer up to 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines per week, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Europe 1.

"Starting today, a giant vaccination center is opening at the Stade de France, which will be open every day and vaccinate 10,000 people a week," Darmanin said.

He added that the government has already opened 38  "vaccinodromes," or large-scale immunization centers, throughout France.

In early February, President Emmanuel Macron pledged to make sure that all citizens willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine would be able to do so by the end of summer.

France's nationwide immunization campaign began in late December 2020. To date, over 9.3 million people have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3.1 million citizens have received two.

