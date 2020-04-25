Up to 10Mln People in Syria Could Go Hungry Due to COVID-19 Crisis - IFRC President

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could push up to 10 million Syrians on the brink of starvation, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told reporters on Friday.

During a press briefing earlier in the day, Rocca said IFRC is distributing door-to-door food supplies for the most vulnerable communities across Syria.

"We are working together also with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, strengthening response on the field," Rocca said. "Before COVID-19, more than six million Syrians were at risk of food insecurity. And now, due to the economic crisis, the number could rise from nine to ten."

Rocca said IFRC volunteers in Syria bought personal protective equipment to various localities and they also operate on patients in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Rocca pointed out that the IFRC is also assisting other countries amid the COVId-19 pandemic as well, including Bangladesh, Venezuela and North Korea.

"In Venezuela, last week, we sent 42 tons of humanitarian aid to strengthen water and sanitation activities and to set up tents in front of our aid hospitals and 34 clinics," Rocca said.

According to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide, while more than 190,000 people have died from complications related to the COVID-19 infection.