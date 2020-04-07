UrduPoint.com
Up To 1,500 Russians To Return From Abroad Through Seven Flights On Tuesday - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:39 PM

Up to 1,500 Russians are expected to return home from abroad, including Thailand, Japan and South Korea, through seven flights on Tuesday, the cabinet said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Up to 1,500 Russians are expected to return home from abroad, including Thailand, Japan and South Korea, through seven flights on Tuesday, the cabinet said.

Russia has recently resumed evacuation flights for its citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Russian Federation continues returning its citizens from foreign countries ... There will be seven flights today: Bangkok-Moscow, Bangkok-St. Petersburg, Bangkok-Novosibirsk, Bangkok-Irkutsk, Algiers-Moscow, Tokyo-Vladivostok, Seoul-Khabarovsk," the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

Up to 1,500 Russians are expected to be evacuated through these flights.

