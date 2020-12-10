Up to 18,000 Refugees Returned to Stepanakert Since End of Hostilities - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Around 17,000-18,000 people who left the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic when the armed clashes started have already returned to Stepanakert, Mayor David Sargsyan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Around 17,000-18,000 people have already returned and settled down.

Some of those who have arrived recently come here [to the city administration] and ask to assist the restoration of their houses. I have promised to help. We will do what we can do for our people," Sargsyan said.

According to the mayor, Stepanakert expects around 25,000 refugees in total to come back to their homes. The population of the city reached slightly over 50,000 people before the war.